2021 Skoda Superb launched: All you need to know

Skoda has introduced the updated 2021 Superb range in India with a fresh set of feature updates. The 2021 Skoda Superb is available in SportLine and Laurin & Klement variants which are priced at Rs 31.99 lakh and 34.99 lakh, respectively. Mechanically, the luxury sedan continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission to generate 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. Following are the top feature highlights in the updated Skoda Superb.

Exterior

The Skoda Superb has always been known for its modern design element. This time around, the updated model features the new adaptive LED headlamp unit that now merges with the radiator grille. The unit is also equipped with LED DRLs which offer ‘coming/leaving home’ function along with LED turn indicators as standard.

The company claims that the adaptive front-lighting system offers optimum illumination of the road and its surroundings. The variable geometry enables the headlamp unit to respond to any change in speed, light, and weather conditions. The available modes include city, inter-city, motorway, and rain. The AFS system dons headlamp swivelling and cornering functions, in addition to dynamic headlamp inclination control. The distinctive shape of the front fog lights houses four diodes to illuminate the area in front of the vehicle, especially in low lighting condition.

Interior

The top-spec Laurin & Klement variant features a piano black decor with stone beige or coffee brown perforated leather upholstery. The decorative elements are in black and are complemented by chrome highlights. The vehicle features a two-spoke steering wheel design with Laurin & Klement inscription for the first time.

The SportLine variant features carbon decor and a new three-spoke flat-bottom SuperSport multifunction steering wheel with paddle shift and SportLine inscription. The trim gets black Alcantara Sports seats with integrated headrest. The customisable Virtual Cockpit is now standard and it offers comprehensive driving data and navigation.

Features

The updated Skoda Superb features an eight-inch floating capacitive touch display with proximity sensor, which features a glass design and an updated user interface. Skoda claims that this system is a part of the new generation Amundsen infotainment system with inbuilt navigation. Additionally, the updated model gets SmartLink technology, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also supports voice command control, new 'Type C' USB ports, Bluetooth GSM telephony, and audio streaming options. By placing a smartphone, face up, over the wireless charging pad, the mobile device automatically connects and starts receiving power.

The Laurin and Klement offers a 360-degree surround area view with the help of four cameras that are mounted on the front grille, boot lid, and wing mirror covers. The images are then displayed on the central infotainment system. The top-spec variant also gets the Park Assist function, which minimises the hassle of parking in tight spots. The system is ideal in crowded streets as it just needs a space of 60cm longer than the car while parking in parallel.