Coronavirus pandemic: Mahindra extends relief measures for customers

Mahindra and Mahindra has recently announced that it will extend the service period on all its vehicles till July 31, 2021. The carmaker had earlier informed dealerships to extend the vehicle warranty too by three months owing to the lockdown restrictions.

The extension of warranty and service period (not kilometres) is applicable for all Mahindra car owners - passenger and commercial. It will be offered to customers whose car warranty is due to expire between April 1, 2021 and May 31, 2021. The customers are being informed and educated through various mediums including Mahindra's With You Hamesha app.

It's good to see many manufacturers coming up with new initiatives and relief measures to cope up with the pandemic. Majority of the carmakers have already announced the extension in warranty, service, and related services. More are expected to join the bandwagon soon and aid in providing relief to car owners.