Upcoming 2021 Mahindra Scorpio interior spied in India

- The fourth-generation model to get a premium interior layout

- Will be available in two engine options - 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol motor and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine

For a while now Mahindra has been testing the new Scorpio in India. Back in April, heavily camouflaged exterior and interior spy images of the upcoming third-generation new Mahindra Scorpio were leaked on the internet. That particular test mule was an automatic variant with a sunroof. Some of the interior bits were camouflaged as well, however, it did reveal a fairly large touchscreen infotainment system along with a multi-function steering wheel, which is expected to be shared with the upcoming XUV700, as well.

This time around, uncamouflaged interior images have surfaced, thereby revealing some details on what to expect from the new Scorpio. As seen in the images, the fourth-generation model will get a premium dashboard layout complete with a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and vertically stacked AC vents in the centre. Below the infotainment system, the vehicle features multiple switches for dual-zone climate control, media control, defogger, heater, hazard lamps, hill-hold, 360-degree, and more.

Additionally, the centre console features a 12V socket, USB port and fast charger. The instrument cluster has been updated and claims to offer more details than its predecessor. Apart from the media buttons on the steering, it will also offer cruise control and other features. The upcoming Scorpio is also expected to offer a keyless push start/stop, along with an engine start/stop mechanism.

As for the exterior, the updated model will get a new grille with six vertical slats that complement the dual-barrel projector headlamp setup, while the bumpers have been revised for freshness. As for the sides, the vehicle gets roof rails, new 17-inch alloys, side steps, and pull-type door handles. It is believed that the new generation model will also offer rear disc brakes for better handing.

Mechanically, the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will be offered in two engine options - a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. These engines could come mated to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic option. It is further believed that the diesel version might get a 4WD setup.

More details about the new Scorpio will be known at a later date. Post launch, the 2021 Scorpio will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, and the Kia Seltos.

Image source: M