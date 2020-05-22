Please Tell Us Your City

Coronavirus pandemic: Kia Care campaign launched for complete sanitisation

May 22, 2020, 04:09 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
Coronavirus pandemic: Kia Care campaign launched for complete sanitisation

Kia Motors India has kick-started a drive campaign called 'Kia Care'. This initiative has been taken to ensure high standards of safety in vehicle servicing.

This 'Kia Care' program is a three-step process that takes care of the hygiene of the vehicle, the customer and all the staff related to car servicing. The fumigation of the vehicle will be undertaken by trained personnel at the workshop with the use of anti-microbial solutions. All of these are to ensure extensive hygiene and sanitisation protocol and are in line with the latest Government guidelines.

Kia Seltos Dashboard

The carmaker is keeping its customers updated about the new initiatives and educating them about these three stages of vehicle hygiene, network hygiene and even their hygiene. Kia car owners can use the Kia link app for a contactless digital service that incorporates complete online paperless service with pick-up and drop facility as well. Then, there are exclusive Mobile Workshops with zero physical involvement.

What's more, the brand has already extended the duration of the free service by two months due to the delays in servicing due to lockdown. All these services can be availed at any of the 192 Kia authorised service touch-points across 160 cities in India.

Kia-Seltos-Exterior
