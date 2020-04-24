Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai extends support to State Governments of India

- Help worth more than Rs 9 crore provided

- Supports Governments of Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu

- Will continue to add to more relief efforts

Hyundai Motor India has been on the forefront for COVID-19 relief measures and now has extended its support to the Governments of Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. These are donations worth more than Rs 9 Crore in the form of PPE kits, masks (3-Ply and N-95), sanitisers and even dry rations.

To get into the specifics, 17,000 PPE kits have been donated to Governments of Delhi, Haryana and Tamil Nadu. Then, approximately two million masks, both three-ply and N-95, have been donated along with over 1.5 lakh sanitiser kits. Furthermore, over 6,000 dry ration kits have been distributed to the needy sections of society. Moreover, the carmaker has recently also donated incinerators to hospitals in Tamil Nadu that will enable safe disposal of medical waste.

Hyundai is quite firm in its commitment to support the Government during this global crisis. It constantly has been coming up with new initiatives to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. All of these measures will continue to help our frontline warriors, support workers, healthcare staff and those sections of society that have been severely impacted by this Coronavirus pandemic.