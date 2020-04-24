Please Tell Us Your City

Mini scrambles to change its alloy wheel name

April 24, 2020, 10:00 AM IST by Santosh Nair
Mini scrambles to change its alloy wheel name

- The alloy wheel was on the optional list of the electric Mini.

- The name ‘Corona Spoke’ was chosen long before the Coronavirus pandemic gripped the world.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Mini has changed the name of its optional wheel trim on its electric Mini model, from ‘Corona Spoke’ to ‘Power Spoke’.

Mini told reporters that it carried out the name change to ensure the brand remained sensitive to all those experiencing the widespread impacts of COVID-19. As ironic as it may sound, it sure seems that nobody wants to be associated with this devastating virus that has taken so many lives and crippled economies.

Mini Cooper Exterior

We’ve already seen this exercise happen not so long ago with the Tiago. Tata Motors quickly changed its hatchback’s name from Zica, as it sounded similar to the Zika virus that was rampant at the time. The question is, how far will this go? Like for example, will this put an end to the extravagant ‘Corona beer’ that most of us are so fond of? 

Also, a walk down the memory lane reminds me of a time when the roads flourished with the Japs, such as the Toyota Corona. A car that saw ten generations between the years 1950s and 2001. Hope Toyota has no plans to wipe that off its history! 

  • Mini
  • Mini Cooper ELECTRIC
  • Coronavirus
  • COVID-19
  • Cooper electric
  • alloy wheel name change
