  • Coronavirus pandemic: Ford India launches ‘Dial-a-Ford’ service

Coronavirus pandemic: Ford India launches ‘Dial-a-Ford’ service

May 06, 2020, 02:15 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
440 Views
Coronavirus pandemic: Ford India launches ‘Dial-a-Ford’ service

- Dial-a-Ford initiative will allow sales and service related facilities online

- The company is also offering price protection for cars booked up to 30 April        

Ford India has launched ‘Dial-A-Ford’ initiative to prioritise convenience as its dealerships resume operations, in accordance to local guidelines. The new approach incorporates enhanced engagement processes and policies related to both sales and service and will be centrally controlled via the helpline.

Dial-a-Ford will allow customers to connect with a Ford team and undertake booking, test drive or even doorstep delivery of the new vehicle. For existing customers, the initiative will organise pick-up and drop service along with online consultations using technology. Regular updates about vehicle servicing as well as digital payment are also part of the initiative.

Ford EcoSport Exterior

The new approach puts emphasis on practices related to the sanitisation of Ford facilities as well as strict guidelines for people and vehicle at dealerships. All vehicles in the sales as well as the service process will be thoroughly disinfected at the time of delivery, pick-up or drop. 

Ford India will also implement additional hygiene practices such as reorganising of dealership layouts to ensure social distancing, all dealer employees and customers will have their temperature checked with no-touch infrared thermometers and usage of face masks by everyone in the premises. A hazardous waste container will also be equipped on site for disposal of all masks, gloves and other potentially contaminated items.

Ford EcoSport Exterior

Additionally, the company will enforce social distancing rules in all customer interactions, disinfect all dealerships three times per day and make available hand sanitiser dispensers across the dealerships in high visibility and traffic areas.

As business look to resume, Ford is offering a three-month extension in availing all scheduled service benefits, including free service, till 30 June without impacting either factory-warranty or extended warranty. Customers with vehicle warranties having expired or set to expire between 15 March and 30 May will be offered a free-of-cost extension until 30 June. Customers who have missed purchasing extended warranty products in the lockdown can also do so until 30 June. Also, customers who have booked a new Ford car until 30 April will get complete price protection at the time of delivery, whenever applicable.

  • Ford
  • Ford EcoSport
  • EcoSport
