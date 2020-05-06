Skoda Octavia RS 245 deliveries begin in India

- Skoda starts delivering the Octavia RS 245

- All 200 units were imported as CBU

- Cars had reached dealerships earlier last month

The first Skoda Octavia RS 245 has now been delivered, and more deliveries of this new performance sedan are expected to begin in India with the ease in lockdown restrictions. And, it isn’t a surprise that the first one to be delivered is in the green zone Goa, as it opens up for business amidst this Coronavirus pandemic.

Skoda had started receiving bookings for the Octavia RS 245 through its online platform on 1 March 2020. Priced at Rs 35.99 lakh (ex-showroom), customers could book the sedan for themselves at an amount of Rs 1 lakh. Some units of the Octavia RS 245 had started reaching the dealerships last month. All of these were imported as completely built units (CBU). In fact, the carmaker had reserved 200 units of this sedan for the Indian market, and it’s said all of these have already been booked.

So what's so special about this car that has set the hearts of motoring enthusiasts racing? I can dig for its 0-100kmph sprint which it does in just 6.6seconds and shoots to a maxed out speed of 250kmph. That's quite staggering for a proper four-door saloon! What powers this fastest Skoda in India is a 2.0-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 242bhp and 370Nm of torque. It comes mated to a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission.

As for the its exterior appearance, up front is a gloss black grille with the vRS logo and smoked headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. Adding to its character are LED tail lights, a boot spoiler and steel exhaust tips at the back. It rides on 18-inch alloy wheels and is equipped with a sports suspension. Meanwhile, this driver-oriented car's cabin sports black Alcantara upholstery, a flat-bottom steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster. It also boasts of an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system among other exciting features.

This first Skoda Octavia RS 245 delivered in Goa is finished in a striking race blue colour. Did you see the cars spotted at a stockyard earlier in five colour options? If not, click here and let us know in the comments if you would choose the corrida red, candy white, black magic or this race blue. Or else, would dare to go for the radiant Rally Green?

Image Courtesy - SuperCarsInGoa