Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Skoda Octavia RS 245 deliveries begin in India

Skoda Octavia RS 245 deliveries begin in India

May 06, 2020, 03:36 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
496 Views
Write a comment
Skoda Octavia RS 245 deliveries begin in India

- Skoda starts delivering the Octavia RS 245

- All 200 units were imported as CBU

- Cars had reached dealerships earlier last month

The first Skoda Octavia RS 245 has now been delivered, and more deliveries of this new performance sedan are expected to begin in India with the ease in lockdown restrictions. And, it isn’t a surprise that the first one to be delivered is in the green zone Goa, as it opens up for business amidst this Coronavirus pandemic.

Skoda Octavia Exterior

Skoda had started receiving bookings for the Octavia RS 245 through its online platform on 1 March 2020. Priced at Rs 35.99 lakh (ex-showroom), customers could book the sedan for themselves at an amount of Rs 1 lakh. Some units of the Octavia RS 245 had started reaching the dealerships last month. All of these were imported as completely built units (CBU). In fact, the carmaker had reserved 200 units of this sedan for the Indian market, and it’s said all of these have already been booked.

Skoda Octavia Interior

So what's so special about this car that has set the hearts of motoring enthusiasts racing? I can dig for its 0-100kmph sprint which it does in just 6.6seconds and shoots to a maxed out speed of 250kmph. That's quite staggering for a proper four-door saloon! What powers this fastest Skoda in India is a 2.0-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 242bhp and 370Nm of torque. It comes mated to a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission.

Skoda Octavia Exterior

As for the its exterior appearance, up front is a gloss black grille with the vRS logo and smoked headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. Adding to its character are LED tail lights, a boot spoiler and steel exhaust tips at the back. It rides on 18-inch alloy wheels and is equipped with a sports suspension. Meanwhile, this driver-oriented car's cabin sports black Alcantara upholstery, a flat-bottom steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster. It also boasts of an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system among other exciting features.

Skoda Octavia Exterior

This first Skoda Octavia RS 245 delivered in Goa is finished in a striking race blue colour. Did you see the cars spotted at a stockyard earlier in five colour options? If not, click here and let us know in the comments if you would choose the corrida red, candy white, black magic or this race blue. Or else, would dare to go for the radiant Rally Green?

Skoda Octavia Exterior

Image Courtesy - SuperCarsInGoa

  • Skoda
  • Octavia
  • Skoda Octavia
  • Octavia RS 245
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Skoda Octavia Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 21.86 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 22.68 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 21.66 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 21.84 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 21.82 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 20.23 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 21.99 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 20.16 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 20.45 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda garnished its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, w ...

1087 Likes
166187 Views

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

...

619 Likes
104153 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

BMW 8 SeriesBMW 8 Series

8th May 2020

1.05Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in