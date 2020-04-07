Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Coronavirus pandemic: Ahmedabad Police bans vehicle movement until lockdown period

Coronavirus pandemic: Ahmedabad Police bans vehicle movement until lockdown period

April 07, 2020, 02:42 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
2897 Views
Be the first to comment
Coronavirus pandemic: Ahmedabad Police bans vehicle movement until lockdown period

- Ahmedabad Police bans movement of all vehicles until 14 April

- Vehicles found violating the order will be fined

A recent order by the Karnataka Police banned any form of vehicular movement until 14 April, courtesy of the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, the Ahmedabad Police have followed suit and issued an order banning any vehicle plying on the roads until the lockdown period ends.

Not only has the Ahmedabad Police placed a ban, the order states that legal action would be taken against vehicles found violating the order, including a fine. The order exempts a set of vehicles such as ambulances, vehicles carrying essential goods and police vehicles.

The Karnataka Police had seized about 7,000 vehicles after the ban came into effect beginning 1 April. The vehicles in question will be returned to the owners after the lockdown period comes to an end.

  • Hyundai
  • Verna
  • Hyundai Verna
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Hyundai Verna Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 10.89 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.31 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 10.47 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 10.89 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 10.99 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.36 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 10.8 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 10.38 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.35 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

50 Likes
46692 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2129 Likes
405128 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in