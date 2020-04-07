Coronavirus pandemic: Ahmedabad Police bans vehicle movement until lockdown period

- Ahmedabad Police bans movement of all vehicles until 14 April

- Vehicles found violating the order will be fined

A recent order by the Karnataka Police banned any form of vehicular movement until 14 April, courtesy of the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, the Ahmedabad Police have followed suit and issued an order banning any vehicle plying on the roads until the lockdown period ends.

Not only has the Ahmedabad Police placed a ban, the order states that legal action would be taken against vehicles found violating the order, including a fine. The order exempts a set of vehicles such as ambulances, vehicles carrying essential goods and police vehicles.

The Karnataka Police had seized about 7,000 vehicles after the ban came into effect beginning 1 April. The vehicles in question will be returned to the owners after the lockdown period comes to an end.