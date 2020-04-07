Please Tell Us Your City

Coronavirus pandemic: Toyota announces Customer Connect Program

April 07, 2020, 12:31 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Coronavirus pandemic: Toyota announces Customer Connect Program

- Toyota to offer a host of service packages due to the uncertainty caused by Coronavirus

- The company will offer free emergency support to customers who do not have the coverage for 15 days post the lockdown

Toyota has announced a host of service packages to support customers navigate the uncertainties of the Coronavirus pandemic. The set of services include extension of Vehicle Warranty (new and Toyota vehicle purchased from Toyota U-Trust), free maintenance service, roadside assistance, extended warranty and Smiles pre-paid maintenance package for up to two months. 

Toyota India has also announced free emergency support to customers who do not have the coverage till 15 days post the lockdown. In case of emergencies where Toyota vehicles are involved, the dealerships are fulfilling customer needs by providing doorstep facilities as essential services, with full cooperation from local authorities.

Additionally, the company is offering an extension until 31 May for the customers whose respective programs or products may have expired during the lockdown period. Vehicle inspection, car cabin care, tyre and battery will be provided at special prices once the dealerships are operational.

Commenting on the announcement, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We would like to sincerely thank all our customers for their continued support and understanding over the years. To avoid any inconvenience to customers, we are trying our best to ensure seamless communication and hassle-free processes. Our Customer Connect Program is a step to build confidence, and show our commitment to our valued customers and our dealer partners, in these times of distress. Taking this opportunity, we would also like to sincerely request all our customers to stay at home and follow the guidelines announced by the Government.” 

  • Toyota
  • Fortuner
  • Toyota Fortuner
  • Coronavirus
  • COVID-19
  • Coronavirus pandemic
