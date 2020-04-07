Honda India takes measures amidst nationwide lockdown

- Car care tips are being communicated through mailers and the ‘Honda Connect’ platform

- Honda will supply 2,000 high-pressure backpack sprayers to various Government agencies

Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown, Honda Cars India has announced several initiatives for its customers and dealer partners to provide them necessary assistance.

Firstly, customers whose Honda car service schedule falls during the lockdown period will be honoured for 30 days after the lockdown is lifted. This will not impact the warranty either. In fact, any warranty, extended warranty and anytime warranty expiring during this period will also be supported.

The company is also communicating with customers through emails and the Honda Connect platform on how to keep their cars in running condition, since they’ve been parked for a long duration.

Likewise, Honda is supplying around 2,000 units of Honda-powered high-pressure backpack sprayers to Government agencies. These light-weight powerful sprayers will be used to disinfectant areas such as hospitals, railway stations, canteens and other public areas.

Rajesh Goel, SVP and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India, said, “In these trying times, it’s our responsibility to take specific measures to mitigate stress of our customers. Service and warranty are two of the most important factors that concern customers and we are addressing all of them during the lockdown period. Our dealers are the company’s interface with the customers and it is important that they stay healthy and viable financially. We understand that due to the lockdown and no business activity, they will face cash flow concerns and measures are being taken to address these issues.”