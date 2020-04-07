Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Honda India takes measures amidst nationwide lockdown

Honda India takes measures amidst nationwide lockdown

April 07, 2020, 12:25 PM IST by Santosh Nair
1963 Views
Be the first to comment
Honda India takes measures amidst nationwide lockdown

- Car care tips are being communicated through mailers and the ‘Honda Connect’ platform

- Honda will supply 2,000 high-pressure backpack sprayers to various Government agencies

Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown, Honda Cars India has announced several initiatives for its customers and dealer partners to provide them necessary assistance.

Firstly, customers whose Honda car service schedule falls during the lockdown period will be honoured for 30 days after the lockdown is lifted. This will not impact the warranty either. In fact, any warranty, extended warranty and anytime warranty expiring during this period will also be supported. 

The company is also communicating with customers through emails and the Honda Connect platform on how to keep their cars in running condition, since they’ve been parked for a long duration.

Likewise, Honda is supplying around 2,000 units of Honda-powered high-pressure backpack sprayers to Government agencies. These light-weight powerful sprayers will be used to disinfectant areas such as hospitals, railway stations, canteens and other public areas.

Rajesh Goel, SVP and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India, said, “In these trying times, it’s our responsibility to take specific measures to mitigate stress of our customers. Service and warranty are two of the most important factors that concern customers and we are addressing all of them during the lockdown period. Our dealers are the company’s interface with the customers and it is important that they stay healthy and viable financially.  We understand that due to the lockdown and no business activity, they will face cash flow concerns and measures are being taken to address these issues.” 

  • Honda
  • Civic
  • City
  • CR-V
  • Honda city
  • Honda Civic
  • Honda CR-V
  • Honda Amaze
  • Amaze
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Honda City Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.95 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.5 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 11.01 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.83 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 12.02 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 12.34 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.16 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.24 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Honda City 2014 Review

Honda City 2014 Review

The Honda City has always been one of the more ...

1569 Likes
378159 Views

Honda City 2014 : First Impression

Honda City 2014 : First Impression

A quick first impression of the New 2014 Honda ...

974 Likes
395032 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in