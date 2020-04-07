600bhp Mercedes-Benz EQS AMG on the cards

- Expected to arrive in 2022

- Will rival the new-gen electric Jaguar XJ

Mercedes-Benz is currently busy working on its electric line-up of vehicles which will be sold under the new EQ sub-brand. We already have the EQC – which is the electric equivalent of the GLC – and it will soon be followed by electric derivatives like EQA, EQB, EQE, and the flagship EQS. The EQS will be the top-of-the-range sedan like the S-Class. According to reports, the Three-Pointed Star is likely to introduce an AMG version of the EQS with more than 600bhp on tap.

Based on the new scalable electric vehicle architecture (EVA), the EQS will be the production version of the Vision EQS Concept showcased last year. The standard EQS will have a limited number of drivetrains, the most powerful of which would produce around 470bhp and 760Nm. When the AMG performance division will get their hands on the EQS, the range-topping EQS AMG is expected to produce more than 600bhp and 900Nm from its dual motor set-up. In comparison, the Tesla Model S in the P100D guise puts out 784bhp and 1140Nm. However, the German carmaker will be aiming the EQS AMG to lock horns with the Tesla’s Plaid version.

Moreover, the EQS AMG powertrain will also make its way to the performance version of the EQE and the EQG (an electric version of the G-Class). With the dual-motor setup, the EQS AMG will surely get a four-wheel-drive configuration. The 0-100kmph time should be around four seconds while the top speed will be limited to 250kmph. We expect the battery pack of the EQS will be rated at 100kWh with a driving range of around 650 kilometres. It will support 350kW rapid charging allowing it to be charged up to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes.

When it arrives in 2022, the EQS will be sold alongside the new-gen S-Class. It will compete against the likes of the Tesla Model S, Jaguar XJ EV, Porsche Taycan, and Lucid Air among other upcoming luxury sedans developed by electric start-up companies across the globe.

Source