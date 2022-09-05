Citroen C5 Aircross facelift to be launched in India on 7 September

- Will receive cosmetic enhancements and new features

- Unlikely to get any mechanical upgrades

Citroen India has confirmed that the latest iteration of the C5 Aircross will be launched in the country on 7 September. The flagship SUV is set to receive a fresh face, new alloy wheels, and an extended feature list.

Visually, the split headlamp setup on C5 Aircross will make way for more conventional-looking single-piece LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The bumpers too will be reprofiled to include wider air inlets. Then there will be a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels and fresh graphics for the rectangular LED tail lamps. The 2022 update could also introduce a new Blue exterior shade in the palette.

Inside, while the overall design and layout of the dashboard will be retained, the SUV will benefit from a free-standing 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new switchgear replacing the existing gear stalk, a wireless smartphone charger, and drive modes. The leatherette upholstery too, could get a new theme.

The facelift version of the C5 Aircross will continue to run on the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 174bhp and 400Nm of peak torque. The power is channelised by an eight-speed automatic transmission. It is unlikely to get a manual alternative. That said, the C5 Aircross will continue its rivalry with the Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, and Volkswagen Tiguan.