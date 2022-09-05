CarWale
    Citroen C5 Aircross facelift to be launched in India on 7 September

    Jay Shah

    - Will receive cosmetic enhancements and new features

    - Unlikely to get any mechanical upgrades

    Citroen India has confirmed that the latest iteration of the C5 Aircross will be launched in the country on 7 September. The flagship SUV is set to receive a fresh face, new alloy wheels, and an extended feature list.

    Citroen 2022 C5 Aircross Left Front Three Quarter

    Visually, the split headlamp setup on C5 Aircross will make way for more conventional-looking single-piece LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The bumpers too will be reprofiled to include wider air inlets. Then there will be a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels and fresh graphics for the rectangular LED tail lamps. The 2022 update could also introduce a new Blue exterior shade in the palette.  

    Citroen 2022 C5 Aircross Infotainment System

    Inside, while the overall design and layout of the dashboard will be retained, the SUV will benefit from a free-standing 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new switchgear replacing the existing gear stalk, a wireless smartphone charger, and drive modes. The leatherette upholstery too, could get a new theme. 

    The facelift version of the C5 Aircross will continue to run on the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 174bhp and 400Nm of peak torque. The power is channelised by an eight-speed automatic transmission. It is unlikely to get a manual alternative. That said, the C5 Aircross will continue its rivalry with the Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, and Volkswagen Tiguan. 

    Citroen 2022 C5 Aircross
    ₹ 33.00 - 35.00 Lakh
