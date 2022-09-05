CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Skoda lays electrification plans; confirms three new electric cars by 2026

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    284 Views
    Skoda lays electrification plans; confirms three new electric cars by 2026

    Czech automaker Skoda recently announced its electrification plans in a digital event — Next Level Skoda Strategy 2030. From investments in sustainable mobility to reducing the carbon footprint, the carmaker highlighted its top three priorities for this decade: explore, expand, and engage.

    Skoda Rear Logo

    First, the firm introduced its new brand logo in the form of Skoda lettering at the event. This new logo is a part of the company’s digitalisation programme and will start appearing on Skoda cars from 2024 onwards. It also showcased its new design language in the form of the Vision 7S concept. Moreover, the company plans to reveal three all-new electric vehicles: a small BEV, a compact SUV, and a seven-seater model. With this, by 2030, the firm expects 70 per cent of its overall sales in Europe from electric vehicles. That said, Skoda might consider introducing one of its electric cars in India in the coming years.

    Skoda Left Front Three Quarter

    Skoda currently offers pure-electric Enyaq iV and Enyaq iV coupe in a few international markets. And it has sold over 70,000 units of the Enyaq iV worldwide. In fact, its order books are full for the Enyaq iV.

    Skoda Front Row Seats

    Meanwhile, Skoda will invest 5.6 billion euros for electric mobility and 700 million euros for overall digitalisation as a part of its Next Level Skoda Strategy 2030 in the next five years. To further accelerate the sustainability and carbon neutrality push, the brand aims to slash its carbon fleet emissions by 50 per cent by the end of the decade.

    Skoda Right Side View

    On the other hand, Skoda will continue to offer its popular combustion-powered models with generation and mid-life facelift updates. For instance, it will unveil the next-generation Superb and Kodiaq by the second half of next year, followed by the new Octavia in 2024.

    Skoda Front Logo
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Hyundai Venue N Line to be launched in India tomorrow
     Next 
    Citroen C5 Aircross facelift to be launched in India on 7 September

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    ByCarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5125 Views
    5 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    MG Gloster

    MG Gloster

    ₹ 32.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    ₹ 13.00 - 13.50 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Sep 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    ByCarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5125 Views
    5 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda lays electrification plans; confirms three new electric cars by 2026