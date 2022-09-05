Skoda lays electrification plans; confirms three new electric cars by 2026

Czech automaker Skoda recently announced its electrification plans in a digital event — Next Level Skoda Strategy 2030. From investments in sustainable mobility to reducing the carbon footprint, the carmaker highlighted its top three priorities for this decade: explore, expand, and engage.

First, the firm introduced its new brand logo in the form of Skoda lettering at the event. This new logo is a part of the company’s digitalisation programme and will start appearing on Skoda cars from 2024 onwards. It also showcased its new design language in the form of the Vision 7S concept. Moreover, the company plans to reveal three all-new electric vehicles: a small BEV, a compact SUV, and a seven-seater model. With this, by 2030, the firm expects 70 per cent of its overall sales in Europe from electric vehicles. That said, Skoda might consider introducing one of its electric cars in India in the coming years.

Skoda currently offers pure-electric Enyaq iV and Enyaq iV coupe in a few international markets. And it has sold over 70,000 units of the Enyaq iV worldwide. In fact, its order books are full for the Enyaq iV.

Meanwhile, Skoda will invest 5.6 billion euros for electric mobility and 700 million euros for overall digitalisation as a part of its Next Level Skoda Strategy 2030 in the next five years. To further accelerate the sustainability and carbon neutrality push, the brand aims to slash its carbon fleet emissions by 50 per cent by the end of the decade.

On the other hand, Skoda will continue to offer its popular combustion-powered models with generation and mid-life facelift updates. For instance, it will unveil the next-generation Superb and Kodiaq by the second half of next year, followed by the new Octavia in 2024.