New Hyundai Venue N Line to be launched in India tomorrow

- The Hyundai Venue N Line will be powered by a 118bhp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

- The model will get cosmetic updates and feature additions

Hyundai India will launch the new Venue N Line in the country tomorrow. The carmaker has already commenced bookings for the model for an amount of Rs 20,000, which can be made at Hyundai’s Signature outlets or on the brand’s official website.

Powering the new Hyundai Venue N Line will be a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that is capable of producing 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. This motor will be paired exclusively with a seven-speed DCT unit.

On the outside, the Hyundai Venue N Line will get updates in the form of a dark chrome front grille, N-Line emblem for the front grille, side fenders and tailgate, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, red front brake calipers, as well as red accents for the roof rails, side sills, and bumper fender.

The interiors of the 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line will get an all-black interior theme with red accents, BlueLink connectivity, a dashcam with a dual camera, drive modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport), all four disc brakes, as well as Alexa and Google voice assistant. Once launched, the Hyundai Venue N Line will rival the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, and the Mahindra XUV300.