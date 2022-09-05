CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    New car launches in India in September 2022

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    34 Views
    New car launches in India in September 2022

    With a new month upon us, automobile manufacturers across the price spectrum are preparing to launch new models. This month, we will witness car launches including sub-four metre SUVs’ two mid-size SUVs, an electric sedan, and an electric SUV. What does September 2022 have in store for us? Let’s find out.

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai is all set to announce prices of the Venue N Line in the country on 6 September 2022. The performance-oriented version of the sub-four metre SUV will get cosmetic updates, feature additions, and revisions to the suspension.

    Under the hood, the Hyundai Venue N Line will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DCT unit producing 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. The model will be available in two variants and five colours.

    Mahindra XUV400 EV

    The Mahindra XUV400, which is essentially the electric version of the XUV300 sub-four metre SUV, will be unveiled on 8 September. The model has already been teased on the brand’s social media handles and is expected to be longer than the model it is based on, 4.2 metres in length that is. The model is likely to carry over a few design aspects from the concept version that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580

    After launching the EQS AMG last month, Mercedes-Benz will now introduce the 580 variant of the flagship electric offering in India in the second half of this month. To be locally assembled at the brand’s factory in Chakan, Pune, the EQS 580 will be followed by the EQB later this year.

    Propelling the Mercedes-Benz EQS580 will be a 107.8kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors that produce a combined power output of 523bhp and 856Nm of torque. The model is claimed to return a range of 770km on a single charge. 

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki will announce the prices of the Grand Vitara later this month. The model, which is based on the same platform as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, is set to be manufactured at Toyota’s plant in Bidadi, Karnataka.

    The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be offered in six variants including Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+, and Alpha+. Customers will be able to choose from a range of nine colours and two engine options.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will launch its first mid-size SUV for the Indian market in the form of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder this month. The model is set to rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, and MG Astor. We have driven the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and our review is now live on the website.

    Powertrain options on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will include a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine with a mild hybrid system (from Maruti Suzuki) that will produce 101bhp and 135Nm of torque. Transmission options for this engine will be limited to a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit, with the former getting the AWD technology on select variants. Also on offer will be a 1.5-litre TNGA petrol engine from Toyota with an electric motor, producing a combined output of 114bhp and 141Nm of torque. This motor is mated with an eCVT unit.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Renault Kwid, Kiger, Triber Festive editions — Top 5 highlights

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    908 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    MG Gloster

    MG Gloster

    ₹ 32.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    ₹ 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    908 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New car launches in India in September 2022