New car launches in India in September 2022

With a new month upon us, automobile manufacturers across the price spectrum are preparing to launch new models. This month, we will witness car launches including sub-four metre SUVs’ two mid-size SUVs, an electric sedan, and an electric SUV. What does September 2022 have in store for us? Let’s find out.

Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai is all set to announce prices of the Venue N Line in the country on 6 September 2022. The performance-oriented version of the sub-four metre SUV will get cosmetic updates, feature additions, and revisions to the suspension.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Venue N Line will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DCT unit producing 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. The model will be available in two variants and five colours.

Mahindra XUV400 EV

The Mahindra XUV400, which is essentially the electric version of the XUV300 sub-four metre SUV, will be unveiled on 8 September. The model has already been teased on the brand’s social media handles and is expected to be longer than the model it is based on, 4.2 metres in length that is. The model is likely to carry over a few design aspects from the concept version that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580

After launching the EQS AMG last month, Mercedes-Benz will now introduce the 580 variant of the flagship electric offering in India in the second half of this month. To be locally assembled at the brand’s factory in Chakan, Pune, the EQS 580 will be followed by the EQB later this year.

Propelling the Mercedes-Benz EQS580 will be a 107.8kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors that produce a combined power output of 523bhp and 856Nm of torque. The model is claimed to return a range of 770km on a single charge.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki will announce the prices of the Grand Vitara later this month. The model, which is based on the same platform as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, is set to be manufactured at Toyota’s plant in Bidadi, Karnataka.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be offered in six variants including Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+, and Alpha+. Customers will be able to choose from a range of nine colours and two engine options.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will launch its first mid-size SUV for the Indian market in the form of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder this month. The model is set to rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, and MG Astor. We have driven the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and our review is now live on the website.

Powertrain options on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will include a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine with a mild hybrid system (from Maruti Suzuki) that will produce 101bhp and 135Nm of torque. Transmission options for this engine will be limited to a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit, with the former getting the AWD technology on select variants. Also on offer will be a 1.5-litre TNGA petrol engine from Toyota with an electric motor, producing a combined output of 114bhp and 141Nm of torque. This motor is mated with an eCVT unit.