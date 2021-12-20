CarWale
    Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid spotted without camouflage

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    656 Views
    Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid spotted without camouflage

    Everybody knows that there is going to be an electrified Corvette. But nobody thought that it would be happening this soon. A Vette model wearing the 2023 Z06’s body was spotted testing in Detroit, Michigan. And it was reportedly the Corvette E-Ray hybrid. This suggests that the first-ever production-series hybrid Corvette C8 is most likely to be unveiled soon, perhaps later next year as a 2023 model.

    Chevrolet Rear View

    Going by the spy shots, this Chevy model appears identical to the 2023 Corvette Z06. However, there is a difference. First off, this Vette has an entirely different lower-half at the back than the Z06. Unlike the centre-exit exhaust pipes, it has corner-exit exhaust tips à la C8 Stingray. Also, the E-Ray prototype is believed to be wearing the optional Z07 package.

    Chevrolet Right Side View

    Coming to the crux, the Corvette E-Ray is reportedly getting the same LT2 6.2-litre V8 from the C8 Stingray incorporated with an electric motor that will sit on the front axle. Meaning, there will potentially be the first-ever all-wheel-drive Corvette. If the rumours are to go by, the Vette E-Ray with this configuration could produce similar power outputs as the C8 Stingray. On the other hand, Chevy could surprise us by providing the rip-roaring and world’s most powerful naturally aspirated V8 from the 2023 Z06 in the Corvette E-Ray.

    Chevrolet Right Front Three Quarter

    It is possible that the mid-engine masterpiece will be paired with a plug-in hybrid system, enabling a double-figure electric-only range. All in all, a hybrid Corvette is coming one or the other way.

    Chevrolet Right Rear Three Quarter
