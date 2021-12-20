CarWale
    Toyota Hilux spotted in India; launch soon?

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    9,802 Views
    Toyota Hilux spotted in India; launch soon?

    - Likely to be offered in the double cab version

    - Expected to be launched in the coming months

    Besides the Fortuner facelift launch in early 2021, Toyota Kirloskar Motor had a relatively uneventful year. However, the carmaker is looking to kick-start 2022 with a bang. Spotted during a commercial shoot was Toyota’s famed pick-up, Hilux! Yes, Toyota is finally bringing in the lifestyle pick-up to Indian shores and here’s all you need to know about it. 

    Toyota Left Rear Three Quarter

    Based on the spy pictures, the Hilux appears to be in its latest generation that features a large and bold hexagonal front grille flanked by LED projector headlamps giving the pick-up a strong road presence. Other highlights of the Hilux include chunky plastic cladding around the wheel arches, alloy wheels with a similar design to the Fortuner's, vertically-stacked tail lamps, and double cab body style. The Hilux is most likely to be based on the same platform as the Fortuner and the Innova Crysta

    Toyota Dashboard

    Although no images of the interior are available yet, we expect it to borrow elements from the current-gen Fortuner that includes a black theme, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a push start/stop button, JBL stereo system, and leather upholstery. 

    Toyota Left Front Three Quarter

    The technical specifications of the Hilux are still under wraps and will be known closer to launch. However, we expect it to be powered by Innova Crysta’s 2.4-litre diesel and Fortuner’s 2.8-litre diesel powertrain. The Legender was recently equipped with a four-wheel-drive and we could see the same being offered with the Hilux. 

    Toyota Right Rear Three Quarter

    There is no official announcement as to the launch timeline of the Toyota Hilux. However, we don’t expect Toyota to make its Indian customers wait for long. Once launched, the Toyota will face rivalry from the recently updated Isuzu V-Cross.

    Image Source

