Mahindra signs MoU with Maharashtra Government to establish four new scrapping facilities

Mahindra, through its sub-division, Cero, has signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Maharashtra Government to set up four scrapping facilities in the state. These facilities will be established in Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Nagpur with a planned annual capacity of 40,000 vehicles.

The said MoU was signed at the conference on Investment Opportunities in Highway, Transport and Logistics held in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The proposed scrapping centre will be equipped to recycle two/three-wheelers, passenger, and commercial vehicles with complete adherence to the norms prescribed by MoRTH.

Cero already operates a scrapping facility in Maharashtra that is based in the city of Pune. Cero is a joint venture between Mahindra Accelo and MSTC (a Government of India enterprise) and has its presence in 11 locations including Chennai, Pune, Greater Noida, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Indore, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Kolkata. Customers can avail of the service by dialling 1800-267-6000 or logging on to cerorecycling.com and registering an enquiry.

Concurrently, Tata Motors has also entered into a similar MoU with the Maharashtra Government to build a scrapping facility with an annual recycling capacity of 35,000. To know more about it, click here.

Speaking on the MoU, Sumit Issar, Managing Director of Mahindra Accelo, said, “We are delighted to sign an MoU with Government of Maharashtra and would like to acknowledge the proactive efforts being taken by the Government. Cero aims to create a network of world-class facilities across Maharashtra and India. Our centres will provide a platform for customers to scrap their vehicles in environment-friendly manner and avail the benefits on purchase of newer vehicles which will be linked to Certificate of deposit – to be provided by Cero.”