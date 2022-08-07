CarWale
    Ceat EnergyDrive tyres introduced as India’s first four-wheeler EV specific tyre

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Ceat EnergyDrive tyres introduced as India’s first four-wheeler EV specific tyre

    - The Ceat EnergyDrive tyres have been specifically designed for EVs

    - The new tyres are claimed to reduce noise and rolling resistance

    Ceat has launched its new range of EnergyDrive tyres that have been specifically designed for four-wheeler EVs. The company previously made its debut in the EV tyre segment with tyres for the Tata Ace EV.

    According to the company, the new EnergyDrive tyres feature CALM (CEAT Acoustic Lowering Material) technology. CEAT is using this sound-absorbing material which claims to reduce noise by filtration and absorption of vibration.

    Wheel

    CEAT has incorporated its EnergyDrive tyres with the new cavity design called EasyFlex, which is said to help in reducing the rolling resistance of the tyres, thus assisting the EV with a better driving range. The DuraBlock technology used in the new EnergyDrive is claimed to provide the tyres with an improved block stiffness and lower thread flexing. The better stiffness lowers the deformation of the tyres while cornering on a road, it enables the tyres to last longer in the EVs which have higher torque than the conventional vehicles.

    Commenting on the launch, Arnab Banerjee, COO, Ceat tyres, said, “This marks the first time that a tyre such as EnergyDrive has been launched aimed at four-wheeler EVs in India.EVs are generally very silent vehicles with high torque, making the tyre noise more evident.  Our EnergyDrive range of tyres with CALM technology, tackle this problem for EV owners in the country. We hope to emerge as the preferred tyre for EV owners.”

