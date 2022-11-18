CarWale

    BYD to have 53 dealerships across India by the end of 2023

    - BYD’s dealer network will expand to 24 units by the end of this year

    - The company recently launched the Atto 3 EV SUV in the country

    BYD India is working on expanding its dealership network even as it continues to introduce new models in the country. The carmaker recently announced the price of the Atto 3 electric SUV, deliveries of which will begin in January 2023.

    Now, BYD has revealed its future plans in terms of its dealership network. By the end of the current calendar year, BYD will have a total of 24 dealerships across the length and breadth of the country. By the end of 2023, this network will be expanded to a total of 53 dealerships, if not more.

    BYD currently retails the e6 and the Atto 3 EVs in India. The former was introduced in the country in December 2021, while the Atto 3 SUV was launched earlier this week with a price tag of Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is expected to showcase its future range of products for the local market at the 2023 Auto Expo in January.

