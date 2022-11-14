BYD Atto 3 launched in India at Rs 33.99 lakh

- Gathers 1,500 bookings

- Deliveries to begin in January 2023

BYD India has launched the Atto 3 in India with a price tag of Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Unveiled last month, the EV carmaker has gathered 1,500 bookings for the electric SUV which is available in a single fully-loaded trim.

The Atto 3 sources its power from a 60.48kWh battery pack that produces 201bhp and 310Nm of torque. There are three drive modes – Eco, Normal, and Sports to choose from and BYD claims a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 7.3 seconds. The charging options include 80kW DC and 7.2kW AC chargers.

The exterior design and styling of the Atto 3 are funky and sport sleek LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, a contrast C-pillar, and split LED tail lamps. On the inside, the cabin of the BYD Atto 3 is equipped with a rotatable 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a five-inch digital instrument cluster, powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and 31-colour ambient lighting.

The BYD Atto 3 goes up against the likes of the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV.