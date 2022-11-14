CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    BYD Atto 3 launched in India at Rs 33.99 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    9,862 Views
    BYD Atto 3 launched in India at Rs 33.99 lakh

    - Gathers 1,500 bookings

    - Deliveries to begin in January 2023

    BYD India has launched the Atto 3 in India with a price tag of Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Unveiled last month, the EV carmaker has gathered 1,500 bookings for the electric SUV which is available in a single fully-loaded trim. 

    BYD Atto 3 Engine Shot

    The Atto 3 sources its power from a 60.48kWh battery pack that produces 201bhp and 310Nm of torque. There are three drive modes – Eco, Normal, and Sports to choose from and BYD claims a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 7.3 seconds. The charging options include 80kW DC and 7.2kW AC chargers. 

    BYD Atto 3 Dashboard

    The exterior design and styling of the Atto 3 are funky and sport sleek LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, a contrast C-pillar, and split LED tail lamps. On the inside, the cabin of the BYD Atto 3 is equipped with a rotatable 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a five-inch digital instrument cluster, powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and 31-colour ambient lighting. 

    BYD Atto 3 Left Rear Three Quarter

    The BYD Atto 3 goes up against the likes of the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV

    BYD Atto 3 Image
    BYD Atto 3
    ₹ 33.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Euro NCAP to improve crash test regime over the next decade

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 33.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

    ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • byd-cars
    • other brands
    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 33.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14thNOV
    All BYD-Cars

    BYD Atto 3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 35.86 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 35.86 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 35.90 Lakh
    Pune₹ 35.83 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 37.22 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 37.90 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 37.36 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BYD Atto 3 launched in India at Rs 33.99 lakh