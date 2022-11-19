BYD India inaugurates its second showroom in Hyderabad

- BYD will have 24 dealerships across India by the end of the year

- The company recently launched the Atto 3 EV SUV

BYD opened its second passenger vehicle showroom in Hyderabad. The showroom, located in Gachibowli, is run and managed by Kun BYD. The dealership, spread across an area of 4,600 square feet, will provide access to the brand’s electric vehicles for consumers in Hyderabad.

According to BYD, the Kun automotive dealer network, which is spread across South India, is currently one of the largest retailers of BYD cars in the country. The Chinese automobile brand plans to open 24 showrooms across 21 cities in India by the end of this year and aims to expand to at least 53 showrooms by the end of 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, electric passenger vehicle business, BYD India, said, “We are extremely happy to announce our second passenger vehicle showroom in Hyderabad with Kun BYD, which will help us penetrate deeper into the Telangana market. The Inauguration of our second showroom in the state resonates with our further commitment to the expansion of our dealer network nationally. The state has been a key part of our growth strategy in India, and we are confident that this dealership will set a new benchmark in the region.”