BYD India joins hands with ICICI Bank to offer finance schemes

- New finance solutions for dealers and retail customers

- New Atto 3 electric SUV to be launched on 11 October

BYD India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ICICI Bank to introduce finance schemes for its dealers and prospective customers. Concurrently, the automaker recently widened its sales network with two new showrooms in Mumbai and Jaipur.

Presently, the e6 is the only model in the carmaker’s India portfolio. The e6 electric MPV was initially reserved only for fleet customers but is now available for individual buyers at a starting price of Rs 29.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Moreover, BYD India will also launch the Atto 3 electric SUV in the country on 11 October. To be positioned below the e6, the Atto 3 is expected to be powered by 49.92kWh and 60.48kwh battery packs and will go up against the MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona Electric, and Tata Nexon EV Max.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President - Electric Passenger Vehicle Business - BYD India, said, “With the tie-up with ICICI Bank, we are a step closer towards building a strong sustainable ecosystem where our dealers will have more access to financing solutions. While we contribute to the country’s EV adoption, we also want to enhance our customers' purchase experience along with good finance options.”