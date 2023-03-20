CarWale
    AD

    BYD Atto 3 delivers over 700 units in India

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    676 Views
    BYD Atto 3 delivers over 700 units in India

    - BYD celebrates 16 years in India

    - Delivered over 700 units of BYD Atto 3

    The world’s leading new-energy vehicle manufacturer, BYD, is marking its 16th anniversary in India. Over these 16 years, the company has played a significant role in electric vehicle adoption in the country. The brand also stated that it has delivered over 700 units of BYD Atto 3 in India till date.

    Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicles of BYD India, said, “We are happy to celebrate this milestone in India. As of February, we have delivered over 700 units of BYD ATTO 3 to various cities in India in just two months and have received very positive responses from customers. We believe more and more customers will choose our premium electric SUV. As always, we are fully committed to the market, our customers, and our dealer network.”

    Currently, BYD has 24 touchpoints across 21 cities in India and aims to expand to 53 outlets by the end of 2023. It has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Axis Bank to offer a host of financial products and solutions to its dealers and customers. 

    BYD Atto 3 Image
    BYD Atto 3
    ₹ 33.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG waiting period stretches up to 4 months
     Next 
    Renault-Nissan alliance signs agreement with Kamarajar Port

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BYD Atto 3 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    youtube-icon
    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    By CarWale Team12 Oct 2022
    11464 Views
    71 Likes
    BYD Atto 3 vs Jeep Compass vs Kia Carnival and more
    youtube-icon
    BYD Atto 3 vs Jeep Compass vs Kia Carnival and more
    By CarWale Team22 Nov 2022
    13440 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    View All SUV Cars
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    ₹ 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    ₹ 5.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Verna
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Mar 2023Expected Launch
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Apr 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • byd-cars
    • other brands
    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 33.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD e6

    BYD e6

    ₹ 29.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BYD-Cars

    BYD Atto 3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 35.96 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 35.96 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 36.00 Lakh
    Pune₹ 35.96 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 37.32 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 38.00 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 37.45 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    youtube-icon
    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    By CarWale Team12 Oct 2022
    11464 Views
    71 Likes
    BYD Atto 3 vs Jeep Compass vs Kia Carnival and more
    youtube-icon
    BYD Atto 3 vs Jeep Compass vs Kia Carnival and more
    By CarWale Team22 Nov 2022
    13440 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BYD Atto 3 delivers over 700 units in India