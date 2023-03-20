BYD Atto 3 delivers over 700 units in India

- BYD celebrates 16 years in India

- Delivered over 700 units of BYD Atto 3

The world’s leading new-energy vehicle manufacturer, BYD, is marking its 16th anniversary in India. Over these 16 years, the company has played a significant role in electric vehicle adoption in the country. The brand also stated that it has delivered over 700 units of BYD Atto 3 in India till date.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicles of BYD India, said, “We are happy to celebrate this milestone in India. As of February, we have delivered over 700 units of BYD ATTO 3 to various cities in India in just two months and have received very positive responses from customers. We believe more and more customers will choose our premium electric SUV. As always, we are fully committed to the market, our customers, and our dealer network.”

Currently, BYD has 24 touchpoints across 21 cities in India and aims to expand to 53 outlets by the end of 2023. It has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Axis Bank to offer a host of financial products and solutions to its dealers and customers.