    Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG waiting period stretches up to 4 months

    - It is available in three variants

    - Gets an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 25.51km/kg

    Maruti Suzuki launched the CNG-powered Brezza in India last week at a starting price of Rs. 9.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The Brezza CNG is offered in three variant options including LXi, VXi, and ZXi. Moreover, Brezza is the first model in its segment to be equipped with a company-fitted CNG kit.

    Brezza CNG waiting period:

    After its arrival, the Brezza CNG demands a long waiting period. For all its variants, the average waiting period is three to four months from the day of booking. Notably, this waiting period on Brezza CNG is for Mumbai.

    Engine specification of Brezza CNG:

    Under the hood, the Brezza CNG is powered by the familiar 1.5-litre petrol engine delivering 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the engine produces 102bhp and 136Nm torque in standard petrol mode. However, the CNG variants come mated only with a five-speed manual transmission. In CNG mode, the Brezza claims an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 25.51km/kg.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Image
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    ₹ 8.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Tata Punch achieves 1.75 lakh unit sales milestone in India
     Next 
    BYD Atto 3 delivers over 700 units in India

