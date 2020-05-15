BS6 Toyota Camry Hybrid introduced; prices remain unchanged

- BS6 Toyota Camry Hybrid is priced at Rs 37.88 lakh

- The model is powered by a 2.5-litre hybrid-petrol powertrain

Toyota India has discreetly updated the Camry Hybrid to comply with the BS6 emission norms. The model is priced at Rs 37.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which remains unchanged when compared to the BS4 variant.

The BS6 Toyota Camry Hybrid is powered by a 2.5-litre hybrid-petrol unit that produces 175bhp and 221Nm of torque, paired to an 88kW electric motor. The combined power output is rated at 215bhp, which is paired to a six-speed CVT gearbox, sending power to the front wheels.

Based on the TNGA platform, the BS6 Toyota Camry Hybrid features swept-back LED headlamps, boomerang-shaped three-bar LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels and LED tail lights. Inside, the model comes equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control, cruise control, wireless charging and memory function for the driver seat.