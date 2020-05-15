Please Tell Us Your City

BS6 Toyota Camry Hybrid introduced; prices remain unchanged

May 15, 2020, 03:45 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
281 Views
BS6 Toyota Camry Hybrid introduced; prices remain unchanged

- BS6 Toyota Camry Hybrid is priced at Rs 37.88 lakh

- The model is powered by a 2.5-litre hybrid-petrol powertrain

Toyota India has discreetly updated the Camry Hybrid to comply with the BS6 emission norms. The model is priced at Rs 37.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which remains unchanged when compared to the BS4 variant.

The BS6 Toyota Camry Hybrid is powered by a 2.5-litre hybrid-petrol unit that produces 175bhp and 221Nm of torque, paired to an 88kW electric motor. The combined power output is rated at 215bhp, which is paired to a six-speed CVT gearbox, sending power to the front wheels.

Based on the TNGA platform, the BS6 Toyota Camry Hybrid features swept-back LED headlamps, boomerang-shaped three-bar LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels and LED tail lights. Inside, the model comes equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control, cruise control, wireless charging and memory function for the driver seat.

Toyota Camry Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 45.21 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 47.86 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 44.12 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 45.21 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 45.59 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 42.27 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 45.97 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 42.37 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 42.94 Lakh onwards

