  • Lamborghini launches collector’s digital stamp for Huracan Evo RWD Spyder

Lamborghini launches collector’s digital stamp for Huracan Evo RWD Spyder

May 15, 2020, 04:44 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
409 Views
Write a comment
Lamborghini launches collector’s digital stamp for Huracan Evo RWD Spyder

- The Huracan Evo RWD Spyder digital stamp has been launched in association with Bitstamps

- The stamp will be limited to 20,000 units

Lamborghini, in association with Bitstamps, has launched a digital stamp via an app designed to create and collect digital stamps. The first collaboration features the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder, the model Lamborghini unveiled last week, following the company’s reopening after the COVID-19 shutdown.

The stamp is part of a themed series dedicated to the history of the brand and over 20 of its most iconic cars under the ‘Automobili Lamborghini Collection’. The Huracan Evo RWD Spyder stamp is available with immediate effect and can be downloaded via the Bitstamps app, and will be issued in a limited and numbered edition of 20,000 units. The stamp can be purchased, collected, or resold exactly like a paper stamp.

Regarding the mode, the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder is the latest raging bull to join the family from Sant'Agata Bolognese. The model features a soft-top that can be opened or closed in 17 seconds, up to speeds of 50kmph. The Huracan Evo RWD Spyder is powered by a 601bhp 5.2-litre NA V10 engine, details of which can be read here.

  • Lamborghini
  • Huracan
  • Lamborghini Huracan
  • Huracan Evo Spyder
