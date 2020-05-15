Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New Mercedes-AMG GT R and C63 Coupe India launch on 27 May

New Mercedes-AMG GT R and C63 Coupe India launch on 27 May

May 15, 2020, 05:31 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
537 Views
Write a comment
New Mercedes-AMG GT R and C63 Coupe India launch on 27 May

- Mercedes will launch two new AMG models next week

- The company recently resumed production at the plant in Chakan

Mercedes-Benz India recently resumed production at the company’s plant in Chakan, Pune, details of which are available here. Now, the brand is all set to launch two new performance oriented models later this month.

27 May will witness the debut of the new Mercedes-Benz C63 Coupe and the AMG GT-R in the form of an e-launch. This will be the first range of products to be launched by the brand after the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic was implemented.

The Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe was unveiled at the 2018 New York Auto Show. Exterior highlights of the model include a Panamericana grille, new air vents, redesigned headlamps, flared fenders, aggressive diffuser and quad trapezoidal shaped exhausts. The model is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 469bhp and 650Nm of torque. Paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission, the model sprints from 0-100kmph in four seconds.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Exterior

Coming to the updated Mercedes-AMG GT R, the model is powered by the same 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine that produces 576bhp and 700Nm of torque. Paired to a seven-speed DCT automatic unit, the model can attain speeds of 0-100kmph in just 3.6 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 318kmph. A few feature highlights of the new AMG GT R include redesigned LED headlamps, 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, fully digital instrument display, AMG-spec steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather and AMG-spec Sport seats.

  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Mercedes Benz AMG GT
  • AMG GT
  • AMG GT R
  • C-Coupe
  • Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 2.59 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 2.85 Crore onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 2.62 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 2.59 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 2.71 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 2.51 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 2.73 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 2.52 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 2.55 Crore onwards

  • Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Other Brands

Mercedes-Benz CLAMercedes-Benz CLA

₹ 31.72 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz C-ClassMercedes-Benz C-Class

₹ 40.9 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz G-ClassMercedes-Benz G-Class

₹ 1.5 Crore

Mercedes-Benz GLSMercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 87.76 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz E-ClassMercedes-Benz E-Class

₹ 59.08 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz S-ClassMercedes-Benz S-Class

₹ 1.36 Crore

Mercedes-Benz GLAMercedes-Benz GLA

₹ 32.33 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLCMercedes-Benz GLC

₹ 52.75 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLEMercedes-Benz GLE

₹ 73.7 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLC CoupeMercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

₹ 62.7 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz AMG GTMercedes-Benz AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore

Mercedes-Benz C-Class CabrioletMercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 65.2 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz C-CoupeMercedes-Benz C-Coupe

₹ 76.48 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door CoupeMercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

₹ 2.42 Crore

Mercedes-Benz CLSMercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 84.7 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLE CoupeMercedes-Benz GLE Coupe

₹ 99.2 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz S-CoupeMercedes-Benz S-Coupe

₹ 2.55 Crore

Mercedes-Benz V-ClassMercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 68.43 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All TerrainMercedes-Benz E-Class All Terrain

₹ 75 Lakh

All Mercedes-Benz Cars
All Makes

Popular Videos

Mercedes-Benz GLA Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz GLA Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the latest avatar of th ...

29 Likes
5414 Views

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

So the Mercedes Benz C300d has AMG in its name. ...

526 Likes
44286 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in