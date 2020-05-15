New Mercedes-AMG GT R and C63 Coupe India launch on 27 May

- Mercedes will launch two new AMG models next week

- The company recently resumed production at the plant in Chakan

Mercedes-Benz India recently resumed production at the company’s plant in Chakan, Pune, details of which are available here. Now, the brand is all set to launch two new performance oriented models later this month.

27 May will witness the debut of the new Mercedes-Benz C63 Coupe and the AMG GT-R in the form of an e-launch. This will be the first range of products to be launched by the brand after the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic was implemented.

The Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe was unveiled at the 2018 New York Auto Show. Exterior highlights of the model include a Panamericana grille, new air vents, redesigned headlamps, flared fenders, aggressive diffuser and quad trapezoidal shaped exhausts. The model is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 469bhp and 650Nm of torque. Paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission, the model sprints from 0-100kmph in four seconds.

Coming to the updated Mercedes-AMG GT R, the model is powered by the same 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine that produces 576bhp and 700Nm of torque. Paired to a seven-speed DCT automatic unit, the model can attain speeds of 0-100kmph in just 3.6 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 318kmph. A few feature highlights of the new AMG GT R include redesigned LED headlamps, 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, fully digital instrument display, AMG-spec steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather and AMG-spec Sport seats.