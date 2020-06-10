Please Tell Us Your City

BMW iX3 electric production commences

June 10, 2020, 04:15 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
BMW iX3 electric production commences

-         Will first go on sale in China

-         Global debut expected before end-2020

BMW has been mulling over its first all-electric SUV for quite some time now. The German carmaker announced an electric derivative of the X3 almost two years back. Now, after much anticipation and delays, it is finally happening. The all-electric iX3 – under the new iNext sub-brand – has commenced production in China.

Built at BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture in Dadong, China, the iX3 will first go on sale in the Chinese markets. However, the global debut is promised to take place before the end of this year. The Dadong plant has been building the test prototypes of the iX3 already and the carmaker states that the 200th pre-production model rolled off the line recently. More than 340 hours of testing, including over 7700 kilometres of test drives, had been completed on these prototypes within four weeks.

BMW hasn’t given out more details regarding the powertrain except stating that the iX3 will debut the fifth generation of their eDrive technology. This new-gen model has the drive unit with the electric engine, power electronics and transmission integrated into a central housingthus reducing the installation space and mass of the drive relative to output. It also offers added flexibility for installing new electric powertrain components in different body styles. Also, this new powertrain doesn’t require the rare earth materials, claims the Bavarian carmaker.

The modular and high voltage powertrain of the iX3 will have a claimed electric range of 440kilometres. This powertrain will then soon make its way in the upcoming i4 (electric 4 Series) and the iNext SUV. More details of the BMW iX3 will be revealed in coming months when the EV will make its global debut. Stay tuned to CarWale for more.

