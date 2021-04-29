BMW India hikes prices up to Rs 3.80 lakh of X7, X5, X1, and 3 Series

- BMW X7 gets the highest price hike

- Price revision lowest for the new 2 Series Gran Coupe and 3 Series

BMW Group India has revised the prices of select models in its line-up. The 3 Series, 2 Series Gran Coupe, X1, X3, X4, X5, and X7 get a price hike and we have detailed the new prices of all these models below. The new prices are effective from 8 April, 2021.

The entry-level sedan from the Bavarian carmaker – the 2 Series Gran Coupe receives its first price escalation. The 220d Sportline and 220i M Sport guise are now expensive by Rs 80,000 and Rs 60,000, respectively. The recently launched 220i Sport trim retains its introductory price tag.

The 3 Series is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol variants, 330i Sport and 330i M Sport are costlier by Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 60,000, respectively. The price for the 320d Luxury Edition is now up by Rs 60,000. Earlier this year, the 320d Sport trim was delisted from the brand’s official website, details of which can be read here.

Coming to the SUVs, the baby SUV, X1, the sDrive 20i SportX and sDrive20i xLine get an upward revision of Rs 1,30,000 and Rs 90,000, respectively. The oil burner sDrive20d xLine is dearer by Rs 1,10,000.

Next in the line, the surge in the cost of the X3 is as follows - xDrive30i SportX (up by Rs 1,00,000), xDrive 30i Luxury Line (up by Rs 90,000), and xDrive 20d Luxury Line (up by Rs 1,20,000). Likewise, the price changes for the X4 are - xDrive30i M Sport X (up by Rs 80,000) and xDrive30d M Sport X (up by Rs 1,00,000).

Both the diesel trims of the X5 SUV are expensive by Rs 1,00,000, whereas the xDrive40i M Sport is costlier by Rs 60,000. The flagship SUV – X7 gets the highest increase in the ex-showroom prices. The xDrive40i M Sport gets a hike of Rs 2.5 lakh whereas the DPE and DPE Signature diesel variants get Rs 2.90 lakh and Rs 3.80 lakh revision, respectively.