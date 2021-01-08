BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine pre-launch bookings to open from 11 January

- First 50 customers to benefit from special advantages

- Booking to commence for Rs 50,000

BMW India shall commence the bookings for the upcoming 3 Series Gran Limousine from 11 January 2021. The reservations for the luxury sedan can be made online on the company’s official website for an amount of Rs 50,000.

The owners making initial 50 bookings before 21 January will enjoy special benefits from the German car manufacturer. It includes a complimentary rear seat Comfort Package worth Rs 1 lakh comprising of an iPad, iPad holder, and a coat hanger. Interested customers can visit the official India website of the car-maker and explore a complete 360-degree view of the model’s exterior and interior. It also assists the intended purchaser to make the reservation online through a secure online payment mechanism. Those looking for finance schemes can avail the BMW financial services on the pre-booking phase itself.

When launched on 21 January, the 3 Series Gran Limousine will be the longest sedan in its category with a stretched wheelbase offering exceptional comfort and space for the rear seat passengers. The rear bench is also likely to get reshaped seats with better support and cushioning. Other elements will mostly be carried over from the regular 3 Series which includes LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, digital instrument cluster, heads-up display, ambient lighting, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and BMW's Intelligent Personal Assistant. It will go up against the newly launched Audi A4, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Jaguar XE.