CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine pre-launch bookings to open from 11 January

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine pre-launch bookings to open from 11 January

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    223 Views
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine pre-launch bookings to open from 11 January

    - First 50 customers to benefit from special advantages

    - Booking to commence for Rs 50,000

    BMW India shall commence the bookings for the upcoming 3 Series Gran Limousine from 11 January 2021. The reservations for the luxury sedan can be made online on the company’s official website for an amount of Rs 50,000. 

    BMW 3 Series Left Front Three Quarter

    The owners making initial 50 bookings before 21 January will enjoy special benefits from the German car manufacturer. It includes a complimentary rear seat Comfort Package worth Rs 1 lakh comprising of an iPad, iPad holder, and a coat hanger. Interested customers can visit the official India website of the car-maker and explore a complete 360-degree view of the model’s exterior and interior. It also assists the intended purchaser to make the reservation online through a secure online payment mechanism. Those looking for finance schemes can avail the BMW financial services on the pre-booking phase itself. 

    When launched on 21 January, the 3 Series Gran Limousine will be the longest sedan in its category with a stretched wheelbase offering exceptional comfort and space for the rear seat passengers. The rear bench is also likely to get reshaped seats with better support and cushioning. Other elements will mostly be carried over from the regular 3 Series which includes LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, digital instrument cluster, heads-up display, ambient lighting, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and BMW's Intelligent Personal Assistant. It will go up against the newly launched Audi A4, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Jaguar XE.

    BMW 3 Series Image
    BMW 3 Series
    ₹ 42.30 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • BMW
    • BMW 3-Series
    • 3 series
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    BMW 3 Series Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 50.69 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 53.27 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 48.60 Lakh
    Pune₹ 50.32 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 50.74 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 47.03 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 51.98 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 47.40 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 46.87 Lakh
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 36.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Mahindra eKUV100

    Mahindra eKUV100

    ₹ 8.00 - 9.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - January 2021 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars