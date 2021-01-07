Tata Motors deploy Nexon EVs to the Haryana Renewable Agency

- Tata Motors attains 67 per cent share in EV market of India

- Tata to strengthen infrastructure facility by building more charging stations

Tata Motors under the tender with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) has supplied the Haryana Renewable Agency (HAREDA) with its affordable electric vehicle - the Nexon EVs. Along with the handover ceremony of the EVs, the company also inaugurated an EV charging station in Haryana. Under the said agreement, the State Government further aims to accelerate and strengthen the charging infrastructure in the state.

Besides, the Indian car maker states that to enable faster adoption of EVs in the country, the company is working closely with other group companies like Tata Power, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance, and Tata Chemicals to expedite electric mobility in the country. Tata Motors holds a commanding 67 per cent share in the EV market of India by H1 of FY21 with over 2,000 Nexon EVs plying on Indian roads.

Tata Nexon EV is presently the most affordable EV one can buy in India. The EV is offered in three trims – XM, XZ+, and XZ Plus Lux. Powering the SUV is a three-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor that puts out 127bhp and 245Nm paired to a 30.2kWh lithium-ion and a liquid-cooled battery pack. The ARAI-certified range of the Nexon EV is 312km and it comes with IP67 certification. In India, the Nexon EV faces competition from the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Konain the growing EV segment. We have driven the car and you can read about that here.