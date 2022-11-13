Audi Q8 E-Tron breaks cover as Ingolstadt’s flagship EV

- Available in S and Sportback versions

- Will hit the market in February 2023

Audi has taken the wraps off the all-new Q8E-Tron line-up as their flagship EV offering. The eighth EV by Audi, the Q8 E-Tron’s line-up includes the standard model Sportback and the (coupe-SUV) body style, along with the high-performance S versions for both.

In terms of dimension, the Q8 E-Tron measures 4,915x1,937x1,633mm. The S versions are 2mm lower and 39mm wider. In appearance, the Q8 E-Tron doesn’t differ much from the standard 2018 E-Tron. In fact, only Audi purists would be able to differentiate the new Q8 from any of the older E-Tron models.

Thanks to the air suspension, the Q8 E-Tron’s height can be increased by up to 76mm. There is a host of recycled and sustainable materials used all around. Even the cabin is quite familiar. Done in an all-black theme, the interior layout with two screens and an all-digital driver’s display is similar to the one seen on the older E-Tron.

There are two battery packs on offer across three versions. The 50 e-Tron has an 89kWh pack, while the more powerful versions of the Q8 55 and SQ8 E-Tron have a 106kWh battery pack. The base Q8 50 has two motors, which generate 250kW in boost mode (around 335horsepower) and 664Nm. In the standard Q8 E-Tron, the claimed range is 491kms while the Sportback version has up to 505kms of range (under WLTP).

Secondly, the 55 E-Tron version has 300kW/664Nm (around 402horsepower) and 582kms/600kms of the claimed range. The top speed of the Q8 50 E-Tron is limited to 200kmph. Meanwhile, the range-topping S8Q E-Tron gets a three-motor set-up with a combined output of 370kW (close to 500horsepower) and 973Nm. It has a claimed range of 494/513kms and its top speed is clocked at 210kmph. With deliveries expected to commence in February 2023 in Germany, the Q8 E-Tron prices will start from 74,400 Euros. It is likely to land on Indian shores before the end of next year.