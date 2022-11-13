CarWale
    Bugatti Mistral will have a top speed of 420kmph

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         The final iteration of the W16

    -         Offers 1600 horsepower open-top motoring

    After breaking cover in August this year, Bugatti has given out newer details about the Mistral. The last of its kind to be powered by the iconic W16 engine, the Mistral will have a top speed of 420kmph. This means it will achieve Bugatti’s only one goal with this exclusive roadster – “to become the fastest roadster in the world once more.'

    The open-top Veyron in the 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse version hit a top speed of 408.84kmph in 2013. ‘We have to think very carefully about how we shape the W16 Mistral to guide air through the car and around the car to delicately balance both cooling and aerodynamics. But, of course, we must do all this with a sense of elegance befitting a Bugatti roadster’, said Emilio Scervo, Bugatti Rimac chief technology officer.

    Bugatti Dashboard

    At the front of the W16 Mistral, a new wider, deeper and more three-dimensional iteration of the famous Bugatti horseshoe grille is used to allow better cooling for the radiator. All air taken through the sides is channelled across the two radiators – one on each side – over the rear wheels and then out through the X-shaped taillights. 

    This design is a reinvention of Bugatti Bolide’s design. While at it, the grille takes its cues from few-off models like Divo, Centodieci and La Voiture Noire. To clock 420kmph, the W16 Mistral needs to engage the ‘top speed’ mode which rakes the rear wing for reduced drag and also optimizes downforce from the rear diffuser. 

    Bugatti Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Bugatti Mistral will have a limited production run of just 99 units, priced at 5 million euros apiece. Deliveries are promised to begin in 2024 and all 99 units have already been sold out.

