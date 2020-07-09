Please Tell Us Your City

  Audi Q4 E-Tron Sportback Concept previews future electric coupe-SUV

Audi Q4 E-Tron Sportback Concept previews future electric coupe-SUV

July 09, 2020, 08:00 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Audi Q4 E-Tron Sportback Concept previews future electric coupe-SUV

- Production version slated to debut in 2021

- Coupe version of the 2019 Q4 e-tron Concept

We have already seen a plethora of E-Tron concepts in the past few years and now there’s a new one. Based on the Q4 E-Tron Concept showcased at 2019 Geneva Motor Show, this one has a Sportback in its name, which simply means that it is the coupe version of the last year’s concept. Audi claims the production version of the Q4 E-Tron Sportback will be introduced by 2021.

Audi e-tron Right Front Three Quarter

Although the styling is flamboyant, the production version is expected to be toned down and conventional similar to the E-Tron SUV which is already on sale. The Q4 Sportback has an overall drag coefficient of 0.26 – 0.01 better than the standard Q4 E-Tron Concept. It almost measures the same and is based on VW Group’s familiar MEB platform. There are clean and extravagant lines complementing the futuristic elements both inside and out. The minimalistic cabin is a contemporary take on Audi’s current interior styling, and we could expect this cabin to make it into the production vehicle in a few years.

Audi e-tron Dashboard

Sharing the powertrain with other concepts, the Q4 Sportback has an 82kWh battery pack with a two-motor setup putting out 225kW (around 320bhp). Power is sent to Quattro AWD system and the 0-100kmph sprint is claimed at 6.3 seconds. But the top speed is restricted to 180kmph. The battery positioned on the floor allows 450 kilometres of driving range, says the carmaker, while the RWD version will offer over 500 kilometres (under WLTP cycle). With a maximum charging capacity of 125 kilowatts, 80 per cent of charge can be achieved in just 30 minutes.

Audi e-tron left rear three quarter

When it arrives next year, the Q4 E-Tron Sportback will the seventh electric vehicle under the German carmaker’s umbrella. Testing of the said model is already underway, so we expect Audi should be able to meet the said due date.

Audi e-tron Right Side View
