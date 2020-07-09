Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • Honda Civic BS6 Diesel launched: Why should you buy?

Honda Civic BS6 Diesel launched: Why should you buy?

July 09, 2020, 07:15 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1182 Views
Write a comment
Honda Civic BS6 Diesel launched: Why should you buy?

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) started accepting bookings for BS6 compliant diesel variant of the Civic on 16 June. The Honda Civic was launched with a BS6 compliant petrol engine in India in March 2019, while the diesel engine was BS4 compliant. The newly launched BS6 diesel Honda Civic is available in two variants – the VX and the ZX. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the Honda Civic with a BS6 diesel engine. 

What’s good about it?

Honda claims that the diesel Honda Civic returns a class-leading mileage figure of 23.9kmpl. Both the variants offer six airbags, which include front dual i-SRS airbags, front side airbags and curtain airbags. The petrol VX variant does not get the curtain airbags and it is limited only to the diesel VX variant. Moreover, the diesel variants get the pop up hood for pedestrian safety. In the event of a collision with a pedestrian, the sensors on the front bumper signals an actuator to raise the rear portion of the engine hood by approximately 10cm. This reportedly helps in reducing approximately 40 per cent chance of a head injury. 

What’s not so good?

The Honda Civic in the diesel guise is limited to a six-speed manual transmission. The CVT option is limited to the petrol engine. Moreover, the remote engine starter is also limited to the petrol variant. 

Best variant to buy?

The top-spec ZX variant is a good option as it additionally offers full LED headlamps with auto on/off function, LED front fog lamps, electric sunroof and 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. Furthermore, the top-spec variant offers auto rain sensing wipers. 

Specifications 

Diesel 

1,597cc (1.6-litre), four-cylinder DOHC i-DTEC – 118bhp at 4,000rpm and 300Nm at 2,000rpm

Six-speed manual transmission 

Fuel efficiency – 23.9kmpl

Did you know?

The Honda Civic has Eco Assist function which keeps an eye on the fuel consumption through a colour-changing display to indicate the efficiency during driving. The vehicle also has an ECON button that will automatically adjust several systems to save fuel.

  • Honda
  • Civic
  • Honda Civic
Honda Civic Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 21.4 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 22.26 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 20.71 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 21.08 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 21.76 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 19.9 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 21.94 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 20.23 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 20.18 Lakh onwards

