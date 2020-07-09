Please Tell Us Your City

  • Cupra El-Born is an electric hot hatch from Volkswagen Group

Cupra El-Born is an electric hot hatch from Volkswagen Group

July 09, 2020, 08:45 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Cupra El-Born is an electric hot hatch from Volkswagen Group

- 0-50kmph in 2.9 seconds

- 82kWh battery pack with 500km of range

Cupra – the new-found carmaker which was formerly Seat’s performance division – has revealed the world’s first electric hot hatch. Called the El-Born, it is based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB architecture for electric cars and packs in an 82kWh battery pack.

Seat first showcased the El-Born as a concept back in 2019, and this lovely-looking supermini manages to look even more aggressive and gorgeous in the Cupra avatar. There’s a sleek recess joining the stylish headlamps – which wears Cupra’s signature design. It’s the lower grille which grabs eyeballs with its intricate design topped with Cupra’s copper-finished inserts. Even the large aero-wheels look gorgeous with the hatchback’s stance.

Dashboard

The cabin is utterly modern and sporty swathed in Alcantara and the trademark contrast copper finished inserts all around. There’s a large floating infotainment system, but the sporty steering wheel and mounted instrument cluster is the standout feature. The sport bucket seats are present while the rest of the cabin is minimalistic. The electric hatch also features augmented reality heads up display and new-age connectivity. There’s no image of the rear of the car or the rear seats available yet, but that will be uncovered closer to its market launch next year, says the carmaker.

We know that the 82kWh battery pack powers the rear-axle mounted motor but the exact power output isn’t divulged yet. However, Cupra claims that the electric hot hatch will be capable of hitting 0-50kmph in 2.9 seconds and go 500 kilometres between two charges. There’ll be fast charging as well which will give 240 kilometres worth of range in 30 minutes.

Left Front Three Quarter

The Cupra El-Born is expected to share many parts and features with the Volkswagen ID3 when it goes on sale next year. It will be built at the recently-converted Zwickau plant in Germany.

