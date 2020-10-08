Audi India opens new service facility in Pune

- The new facility features a workshop, body-shop, and stockyard all under one roof

- Audi Service Pune has 19 service bays and one paint booth

Audi has inaugurated a new service facility in Hinjewadi, Pune. The new service facility, known as Audi Service Pune, is located at Plot No. 288, Hinjewadi Phase-II Road, Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Hinjewadi.

The new service facility houses 12 work bays for mechanical jobs and seven work bays for body repair jobs. In addition, it houses a paint booth, and a wheel alignment and balancing bay. The facility brings together the workshop, body-shop, and a stockyard, all under one roof.

Audi Service Pune has the capacity to service 30 cars per day in a single shift. The facility is sanitised twice a day including all access points. All sanitised cars that are ready for delivery are marked with soft stickers and processed through contactless documentation.

Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “In line with our focus on customer-centricity and providing superlative service experiences, I am happy to announce the opening of our new service facility in Pune with our partner Jubilant MotorWorks. Pune is an important market for Audi India as well as for the overall luxury car industry. As a brand, we are firmly committed to widening our sales and service footprint thereby creating an additional touchpoint in terms of network and bringing customers closer to the brand. Over the last few weeks, we have seen a steady increase in after-sales activity. Keeping that in mind, the service facility was completed in just under 3 months to provide integrated solutions, all under one roof.”