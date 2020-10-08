200bhp Hyundai i20 N teased as a full-blown hot hatch

- Inspired by i20 WRC rally car

- European debut next year

Within a few days of the reveal of the i20 N Line, Hyundai has given us a disclosing teaser of the full-blown i20 N. The hot-hatch derivative takes its inspiration from the Korean carmaker’s WRC entrant and looks fantastic too, of what can be seen in the teaser.

Although not confirmed by Hyundai, we reckon that powering the i20 N will be a 1.6-litre petrol motor boosted to put out close to 200bhp and 300Nm. It will be paired to a three-pedal manual transmission, sending power to the front wheels through an electronically-controlled differential. Since it will be lighter than the standard car, and much lighter than the other N models, we expect a blistering performance from the Korean hot hatch. And under the skin, there should be tuned suspension and beefier brakes to keep the performance in check. Part of the teaser is a small 40-second clip with the exhaust note of the i20 N, and we can tell you that it sounds equally tasteful with all its pops and bangs.

In the teaser, the typical blue-black paint of the N paint scheme is visible. More importantly, the full-fat i20 N adorns a prominent body kit, enlarged bumpers and side skirts, roof-mounted spoiler, and chunkier exhaust. Even the low-profile tyres on the 18- or 19-inch alloy wheels are hard to miss. On the inside, there would be sportier seats, some exotic materials, and also weight-saving measures.

The new Hyundai i20 is undoubtedly the best looking hatch in its segment currently. Add to it the aggressive styling of the N and we can’t help but appreciate it even more. Now we could only pray that Hyundai gets it to our shores as well, once it goes on sale in international markets next year.