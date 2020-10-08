Mercedes-Benz confirms six new EQ models; EV onslaught commence in 2021

- All six models are electric derivatives of the conventional line-up

- EQS flagship, EQA, and EQB planned for next year debut

Mercedes-Benz might be gearing up for the official India launch of the EQC as the headquarters in Germany have confirmed six new electric models under the EQ sub-brand. These six models are – EQS (electric S-Class), EQE (electric E-Class), the electric version of GLE and GLS (name not disclosed yet), EQA (electric GLA), and EQB (electric GLB). About three of these models are slated to break cover next year.

Based on a modular platform, all vehicles are expected to share the underpinnings with the EQC. The German carmaker confirmed that the all-new custom-developed architecture that will debut next year is scalable in every aspect and can be used across the model series. The wheelbase and track as well as all other system components, especially the batteries, are variable thanks to the modular design. Therefore, the architecture is capable of building electric cars ranging from executive saloons to large SUVs.

Starting with the EQS, the flagship electric Luxo-barge will have a range of 700km (under WLTP). We have seen that it is in the final stages of development already. And we know that it will remain faithful to the design and opulence of a true ‘Sonderklasse’. Moreover, it will also benefit from all the goodies that debuted with the seventh-gen S-Class a few weeks back. Talking about the design, Mercedes says the EQS will follow “revolutionary design for the luxury segment such as the cab-forward design or the coupé-like 'one-bow' styling”. The same can be said about its SUV version – the electric derivative of the GLS. No information on the electric GLS and GLE is divulged at the moment.

Joining the EQC next year will be two smaller SUVs – the electric version of GLA and GLB named as EQA and EQB, respectively. Surprisingly, the name isn’t adopted for the electric versions of A-Class and B-Class. The pair is expected to use a scaled-down version of the platform and powertrain employed in the EQC. It remains to be seen whether they’ll share the styling with their respective conventional models or with the EQC.

This electrification push is a part of Mercedes-Benz’s 'Ambition 2039' initiative. The Stuttgart-based carmaker aims to go CO2-neutral in less than 20 years from now. And the company wants electrically powered cars including all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles to account for more than half of its sales by 2030.