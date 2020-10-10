CarWale
    All About Cars: MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner, Audi Q2 India launch, best automatic hatchback under 10 lakh

    All About Cars: MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner, Audi Q2 India launch, best automatic hatchback under 10 lakh

    Vikrant Singh

    All About Cars: MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner, Audi Q2 India launch, best automatic hatchback under 10 lakh

    In All About Cars this week, we tell you how the new MG Gloster compares with the Toyota Fortuner, and if the Gloster pricing is worth it. We also talk about the new Audi Q2 India launch on the 16th October and what it will compete against. Then there’s the Mercedes-Benz EQC. It is Mercedes’ first all-electric car for India and we tell you how it feels to drive it.

    We tell you about how the all-new Honda City petrol manual is to drive, and if it is a car you should buy if you like driving. We obviously talk about the all-new Thar. We tell you whether it will get disc brakes or a hard top convertible roof in the future. We tell you if one should go for the Thar manual or automatic. And, we tell you which is the best colour option on the new Thar.

    And, of course, we take all your new car buying questions. This week, we tell you which is the best petrol automatic hatchback to buy under 10 lakh, which is the best SUV to buy under 40 lakh, whether you should go for the Mahindra XUV300 or the Hyundai Creta if you are a family of five.

    Mahindra Thar
