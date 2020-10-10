Toyota Kirloskar Motor collaborates with Myles for its subscription service

- As a part of the tie-up, the subscription service has been introduced in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has tied-up with Myles Automotive Technologies to expand its car subscription service for individual customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bangalore. TKM is offering a white-board subscription program in India through the newly launched vertical, Toyota’s Mobility Service (TMS) that will spearhead all mobility initiatives in India.

Under the collaboration with Myles, Toyota has also introduced shorter subscription periods of 12 and 18 months. Customers can now choose from subscription tenures of 12, 18, 24, 36, or 48 months and annual running kilometre usage for a fixed monthly rental through Myles. The monthly rental includes vehicle usage cost, road tax, registration, insurance coverage, maintenance for kilometres opted and 24x7 roadside assistance that will be handled by Myles in association with TKM dealers.

The monthly rental varies depending on the model, kilometres opted and the tenure. As an example, the subscription rental in Delhi will start at Rs 19,808 for the Toyota Glanza and Rs 45,721 for the Innova Crysta. The service provides tenure extension and buy-back options to customers, who can choose new cars in multiple colour options from Toyota’s range of products like Glanza, Yaris, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and the Urban Cruiser.

Commenting on the tie-up with Myles, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “We have been experiencing good response for our subscription service since the launch in August this year. We are optimistic that the tie-up with Myles will provide the subscription service further impetus. We look forward to delighting customers together with Myles by offering wider choice and ease of availing the service. The initial signs have been good - customers are choosing the subscription service as it offers a hassle-free experience and greater convenience. There is a higher aspiration to experience the Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta through subscription as well as leasing. We are witnessing good traction for Glanza too from younger customers. Overall, we are happy with the customer response and we have plans to soon expand to other cities like Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai.”