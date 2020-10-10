CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Kirloskar Motor collaborates with Myles for its subscription service

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor collaborates with Myles for its subscription service

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2,574 Views
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor collaborates with Myles for its subscription service

    - As a part of the tie-up, the subscription service has been introduced in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore 

    - The company is also offering subscription periods of 12 months and 18 months

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has tied-up with Myles Automotive Technologies to expand its car subscription service for individual customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bangalore. TKM is offering a white-board subscription program in India through the newly launched vertical, Toyota’s Mobility Service (TMS) that will spearhead all mobility initiatives in India.

    Under the collaboration with Myles, Toyota has also introduced shorter subscription periods of 12 and 18 months. Customers can now choose from subscription tenures of 12, 18, 24, 36, or 48 months and annual running kilometre usage for a fixed monthly rental through Myles. The monthly rental includes vehicle usage cost, road tax, registration, insurance coverage, maintenance for kilometres opted and 24x7 roadside assistance that will be handled by Myles in association with TKM dealers. 

    The monthly rental varies depending on the model, kilometres opted and the tenure. As an example, the subscription rental in Delhi will start at Rs 19,808 for the Toyota Glanza and Rs 45,721 for the Innova Crysta. The service provides tenure extension and buy-back options to customers, who can choose new cars in multiple colour options from Toyota’s range of products like Glanza, Yaris, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and the Urban Cruiser.

    Commenting on the tie-up with Myles, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “We have been experiencing good response for our subscription service since the launch in August this year. We are optimistic that the tie-up with Myles will provide the subscription service further impetus. We look forward to delighting customers together with Myles by offering wider choice and ease of availing the service. The initial signs have been good - customers are choosing the subscription service as it offers a hassle-free experience and greater convenience. There is a higher aspiration to experience the Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta through subscription as well as leasing. We are witnessing good traction for Glanza too from younger customers. Overall, we are happy with the customer response and we have plans to soon expand to other cities like Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai.”

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Image
    Toyota Urban Cruiser
    ₹ 8.41 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Toyota
    • Fortuner
    • Toyota Fortuner
    • Yaris
    • Toyota Yaris
    • Innova Crysta
    • Toyota Innova Crysta
    • Toyota Glanza
    • Glanza
    • Toyota Urban Cruiser
    • Urban Cruiser
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.70 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.07 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.46 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.77 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.94 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.37 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.77 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.24 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.37 Lakh
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    ₹ 8.41 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdSEP
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    ₹ 35.00 - 38.00 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 15th October 2020
    All Upcoming Cars