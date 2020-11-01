CarWale
    All About Cars: All New Hyundai i20 explained, Mahindra Thar waiting period, best sedan to buy

    Vikrant Singh

    All About Cars: All New Hyundai i20 explained, Mahindra Thar waiting period, best sedan to buy

    In this week’s All About Cars, we tell you more about the all-new Hyundai i20 due for launch on the 5th of November. It’s variant and engine options and how it might be better than the car it replaces. We also talk about the long waiting period of the all-new Mahindra Thar. One has to wait for nearly 6 months to get one now! 

    Then of course we answer all your car buying questions. We tell you which is the best c-segment sedan to buy. We tell you which is a better buy between the Mahindra XUV300 and the Ford EcoSport. And we also tell you whether you should buy a sedan or an SUV if you are tall and like driving. 

    Additionally, we tell you which car to buy if you are new to driving; whether the iMT is a good option to go for; and if the Skoda Rapid TSI is a good replacement for the Maruti Suzuki Baleno... especially if you like driving. And that’s not all, we also tell you why CNG cars don’t generally come with automatic transmissions, whether you can jump-start an iMT equipped car or not, and if the Tata Harrier will ever come with the petrol engine!

