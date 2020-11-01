New Mercedes-Benz G 4x4 squared spotted testing yet again

- Next-gen Mercedes-Benz G 4x4 squared could arrive sometime in 2021

- The model is expected to be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 motor

Mercedes-Benz has been testing the updated G 4x4 squared for a while now. The model was previously spotted testing in May, and now new spy images give us a better idea of what to expect from the SUV. The model is expected to break cover sometime next year.

Evident from the spy images of the new Mercedes-Benz G 4x4 squared is an updated fascia that is borrowed from the current-gen G-Class. The camouflage tries its best to hide those reworked wheel arches sitting above massive wheels mounted on the portal axles, the latter taking the credit for the insane amount of ground clearance you see.

Further up, the next-gen Mercedes-Benz G 4x4 squared has a roof rack with some camo wrap at the front, hinting that it could be hiding the auxiliary lights. The rear door mounted-spare wheel has a camouflage to hide the Mercedes-badging, while the ladder on its right side can be used to access the roof rack.

Details regarding the interior of the updated Mercedes-Benz G 4x4 squared are scarce at the moment, although it is expected to carry over a majority of its features from the new G-Class. Since this model misses out on the side exhausts, it can be safe to assume that the model will get a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that is likely to produce a power output north of 422bhp and 610Nm of torque. Had it been the AMG guise, which cannot be ruled out either, the power would be tuned up to around 577bhp and 849Nm of torque.