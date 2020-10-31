CarWale
    • DC2 unveils Dress Kit for the new Mahindra Thar

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,434 Views
    - Likely to be available starting November at an additional cost of approximately Rs 7 lakh

    - Changes limited to cosmetic and feature updates

    The recently launched new-generation Mahindra Thar has received an overwhelming response with a waiting period stretching up to 22 weeks (around five months). The company is ramping up the production capacity to cater to the increase in demand. This time around DC2, formerly known as DC Design, has revealed the Dress Kit, a custom body kit for the new Thar. The Mahindra Thar Dress Kit by DC2 can be bolted over the stock model and is expected to go on sale by November. It is believed that the Thar Dress Kit will be priced under Rs 7 lakh. Mechanically, the vehicle will continue to be powered by the existing petrol and diesel engine options.

    Mahindra Thar Rear View

    Based on what can be seen, the cosmetic changes will come in the form of a redesigned bumper, slimmer headlamps, and a new rear design with squared taillights. The kit adds a beefier look to the bonnet for a masculine appeal, and the vehicle will run on larger wheels as compared to the standard model. It is believed that the suspension will be re-tuned to accommodate larger wheels and offer better ground clearance. Currently, interior details are not known, however, we believe that the Dress Kit might add fresh details to the cabin to offer a completely new experience. 

    Mahindra Thar Left Front Three Quarter

    More details about the Mahindra Thar Dress Kit by DC2 will be known in the days to come. 

    Photo Source: DC2Design

