    2023 Kia Seltos introduced; prices in India increased

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Seltos now gets an idle start-stop system as standard

    - Prices hiked by up to Rs 50,000

    Kia India has updated majority of its model range to comply with the upcoming RDE and BS6 Phase 2 emission norms that will come into effect from 1 April, 2023. Apart from an updated engine, the refreshed Seltos gets a new feature, a new transmission option, and a significant price hike.

    The new Kia Seltos will be offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill has been discontinued and is expected to be replaced by a new 1.5-litre T-GDi mill in the coming weeks. Simultaneously, the manual transmission in the diesel versions has made way for an iMT gearbox.

    Compared to the outgoing model, the 2023 Seltos gets an idle-start stop system as standard across the variant lineup. At the same time, the prices of the mid-size SUV have been increased by up to Rs 50,000. Post the price revision, the Seltos now carries a price tag of Rs 10.89 lakh for the base HTE petrol MT variant, going all the way up to Rs 19.65 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the top-spec X-Line Diesel AT variant.

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    ₹ 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
