2023 Audi A4 Avant spotted exercising in snow-clad fields

Audi appears to be testing the sixth-generation A4 estate in full swing ahead of its world debut in 2023. One of the prototype models of the all-new A4 Avant was spotted undergoing a frigid-climate test through the snow-covered roads of Sweden. In fact, there will be a range of A4 models, including hybrid and pure-electric versions.

Going by the spy pictures, the sixth-gen upgrade will bring major styling upgrades to the A4 range in terms of design, especially at the front and rear. More precisely, the A4 Avant prototype shows off its narrower and wider radiator grille in the images. Meanwhile, Audi seems to have given space for some sensors in the lower centre-half of the bumper. Moreover, the headlamps are sharper too. The pictures also show the rear-end of the A4 Avant, giving a hint at the redesigned taillights and probably a new rear bumper.

Although there is no news about the changes to the interior, it could largely be the same as the previous generation model. However, Audi may redesign some parts of the cabin to keep the A4 up-to-the-minute and on par with its newer siblings.

Coming to the crux, the next-generation A4 will consist of hybrid and all-electric versions. The petrol and diesel engines will be linked to either mild-hybrid or plug-in hybrid systems. The new A4 lineup is also likely to be available in front-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive options.

Additionally, Audi is said to have been developing an all-electric A4 e-tron that will use Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture shared with the A6 e-tron, Q6 e-tron and the new-gen Porsche Macan. Besides this, it is believed that there will be a fully-electric high-performance RS version and a hybrid RS4. They both will utilise different platforms.