    2022 Tata Harrier spied testing; to get a 360-degree camera

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2022 Tata Harrier spied testing; to get a 360-degree camera

    - The updated Tata Harrier could be launched in the coming months

    - The model is expected to be powered by the same 168bhp, 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine

    New spy images shared on the web reveal spy shots of what could be the Tata Harrier facelift. The spy shots reveal a single unit of the uncamouflaged test mule that was caught testing with a slew of updates.

    Tata Harrier ORVM Blinker

    As seen in the spy shots, the ORVMs of the 2022 Tata Harrier will get a revision in terms of design with respect to the ORVM, and will come equipped with a 360-degree camera at launch. A quick peek at the interiors reveals a hidden infotainment system, which hints that the model could get a larger unit along with a software update to support the 360-degree camera.

    Tata Harrier Left Rear Three Quarter

    While the spy images do not reveal the front of the upcoming version of the Tata Harrier, we could expect subtle changes such as a reworked front bumper and a new grille. The rest of the design remains unchanged, and we continue to see the same dual-tone alloy wheels, black ORVMs, chrome door handles, two-piece LED tail lights, a shark-fin antenna, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, and a rear wiper and washer.

    Tata Harrier Infotainment System

    Under the hood, we expect the new Tata Harrier facelift to be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque, paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Once launched, the model will continue to rival the Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki’s first EV to arrive in 2025
     Next 
    Tata Motors confirms acquisition of Ford India’s Sanand plant for Rs 725.7 crore

