2022 Tata Harrier spied testing; to get a 360-degree camera

- The updated Tata Harrier could be launched in the coming months

- The model is expected to be powered by the same 168bhp, 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine

New spy images shared on the web reveal spy shots of what could be the Tata Harrier facelift. The spy shots reveal a single unit of the uncamouflaged test mule that was caught testing with a slew of updates.

As seen in the spy shots, the ORVMs of the 2022 Tata Harrier will get a revision in terms of design with respect to the ORVM, and will come equipped with a 360-degree camera at launch. A quick peek at the interiors reveals a hidden infotainment system, which hints that the model could get a larger unit along with a software update to support the 360-degree camera.

While the spy images do not reveal the front of the upcoming version of the Tata Harrier, we could expect subtle changes such as a reworked front bumper and a new grille. The rest of the design remains unchanged, and we continue to see the same dual-tone alloy wheels, black ORVMs, chrome door handles, two-piece LED tail lights, a shark-fin antenna, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, and a rear wiper and washer.

Under the hood, we expect the new Tata Harrier facelift to be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque, paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Once launched, the model will continue to rival the Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

