2022 Lexus RX revealed with newer design and updated hybrid powertrains

Lexus has updated their mid-size SUV for the fifth generation. The 2022 Lexus RX now moves to a new and modern platform with a new design direction from the Japanese carmaker and continues its hybrid line-up of powertrain choices, with slight updates to them.

Thanks to the GA-K platform, the new-gen RX has grown in size, yet it’s almost 90 kilograms lighter than its predecessor. In terms of appearance, there’s a new approach to Lexus’ iconic ‘spindle grille’ seen in the fascia. It now looks more modern, yet still as imposing as before.

The headlamp and tail lamp design is sleeker and aggressive looking as well which matches the new family design. And in the F trim, it also looks quite sporty with blacked-out elements added to the sharp-looking styling.

On the inside, the new RX gets a massive 14-inch touchscreen. The cabin layout is similar to what we have seen on the updated NX but is more futuristic compared to the previous generation of the RX. It’s still a practical cabin, with loads of features on offer and a custom choice of upholstery as well. Only the two-row version of the RX is available for now with no news on the three-version yet.

Powertrain-wise, there’s a 2.4-litre turbo-petrol in RX350 making 275bhp while the RX350h has a 2.5-litre four-cylinder putting out a combined output of 245bhp. The former gets a torque converter, while the latter offers a CVT automatic as standard. The more powerful RX500h F Sport has an output of 365bhp with AWD and can do 0-100kmph in 5.9 seconds.

More details of the 2022 Lexus RX should be available closer to its market availability. We expect the Indian debut to happen soon after it goes on sale in the international markets.